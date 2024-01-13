© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Will the snow blow away caucus goers?

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Multiple rounds of heavy snow have pummeled Iowa this week, with temperatures expected dip below zero on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer recaps this week's winter precipitation and what's to come with State Climatologist Justin Glisan.

Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch shares how GOP presidential candidates are asking for Iowans to attend Monday's caucus despite the weather, and gives a recap on the first week of the 2024 state legislative session.

We turn to IPR's Grant Gerlock for news of Iowa Senate Minority Leader Pam Jochum's decision not to run for reelection, Chief Justice Susan Christensen's pleas for greater support from lawmakers in her annual Condition of the Judiciary, and the Iowa Department of Education approving eight new charter school applications.

Cincinnati Public Radio's Howard Wilkinson gives insight into the childhood and political rise of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as part of our Home State View series, and Cece Mitchell of Studio One helps us groove into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa
  • Robin Opsahl, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Grant Gerlock, IPR reporter
  • Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, Cincinnati Public Radio-WVXU
  • Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
