Will the snow blow away caucus goers?

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer recaps this week's winter precipitation and what's to come with State Climatologist Justin Glisan.

Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch shares how GOP presidential candidates are asking for Iowans to attend Monday's caucus despite the weather, and gives a recap on the first week of the 2024 state legislative session.

We turn to IPR's Grant Gerlock for news of Iowa Senate Minority Leader Pam Jochum's decision not to run for reelection, Chief Justice Susan Christensen's pleas for greater support from lawmakers in her annual Condition of the Judiciary, and the Iowa Department of Education approving eight new charter school applications.

Cincinnati Public Radio's Howard Wilkinson gives insight into the childhood and political rise of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as part of our Home State View series, and Cece Mitchell of Studio One helps us groove into the weekend.

Guests:

