River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What to expect on caucus night

Published January 15, 2024 at 1:54 PM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to Iowa party leaders Rita Hart and Linda Upmeyer about what attendees can expect at their Democrat and Republican caucuses. Then, Kieffer is joined by Dave Peterson of Iowa State University and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa who share their analysis of GOP presidential prospects.

Guests:

  • Rita Hart, chair of the Democratic Party of Iowa
  • Linda Upmeyer, co-chair of the Republican Party of Iowa
  • Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Tags
River to River 2024 caucuses2020 Legislative SessionDonald TrumpJoe Biden
