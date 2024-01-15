What to expect on caucus night
On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to Iowa party leaders Rita Hart and Linda Upmeyer about what attendees can expect at their Democrat and Republican caucuses. Then, Kieffer is joined by Dave Peterson of Iowa State University and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa who share their analysis of GOP presidential prospects.
Guests:
- Rita Hart, chair of the Democratic Party of Iowa
- Linda Upmeyer, co-chair of the Republican Party of Iowa
- Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University
- Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa