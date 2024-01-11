© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Governor Reynolds proposes increasing teacher pay as lawmakers begin session

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Increasing minimum pay for teachers and reducing the income tax to a flat 3.5% by 2025 were among Governor Kim Reynolds' proposals in her annual Condition of the State Tuesday.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political scientists Donna Hoffman and Jim McCormick join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the start of the 2024 Iowa Legislative Session, and how it might be shaped by last week's Perry High School shooting that resulted in two dead and seven injured.

The discussion also includes a federal appeals court expressing skepticism toward former president Donald Trump's argument that he can't be prosecuted for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

They also talk about President Joe Biden's remarks about Trump's involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection on its third anniversary, Congress' continuing negotiations on an aid agreement for Ukraine and the count down with less than a week until the Iowa caucuses.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River 2024 Legislative Session2024 caucuses2024 ElectionKim Reynolds
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content