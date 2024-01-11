Governor Reynolds proposes increasing teacher pay as lawmakers begin session

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political scientists Donna Hoffman and Jim McCormick join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the start of the 2024 Iowa Legislative Session, and how it might be shaped by last week's Perry High School shooting that resulted in two dead and seven injured.

The discussion also includes a federal appeals court expressing skepticism toward former president Donald Trump's argument that he can't be prosecuted for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

They also talk about President Joe Biden's remarks about Trump's involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection on its third anniversary, Congress' continuing negotiations on an aid agreement for Ukraine and the count down with less than a week until the Iowa caucuses.

Guests:

