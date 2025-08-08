Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego visits the Iowa State Fair

Democratic Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego visited the Iowa State Fair Friday, but he did not say if he plans to run for president in 2028.

He told reporters he came to the state to help Democrats.

“Trying to reinvigorate the Democratic Party, trying to remind us that our core base is working class and working class issues — that’s all we’re focusing on,” Gallego said. “I will definitely be back to help out any Democrat in 2026 and 2028 because Iowa should be in play in both years.”

He also walked back profanity-laced comments he made on social media five years ago, when he wrote, “F*** caucuses. Iowa failed time to move on.”

Gallego was asked what changed since then.

“I’m a mature adult now. And what I said was, you know, dumb of me,” he said. “No, look really, in 2020, a lot of us were just very frustrated with the results. And you know, whatever happens in the future, it’s going to be left up to the [Democratic National Committee]. But the Democrats do need to compete in rural America. And Iowa needs to be part of that key no matter what.”

In 2020, the system for reporting the results of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Democratic caucuses failed. Later, the DNC stripped Iowa Democrats of their first-in-the-nation status.

Gallego didn’t directly answer the question of whether he would like to see Iowa regain its status as an early state in the Democrats’ nominating process.

“I want the DNC to make sure they make a great decision,” he said. “No matter what, we have to figure out how we win. And making sure the early states are going to give us a good indication of that, I think is going to be important.”

As to whether Iowa should have caucuses or a primary election for presidential races, Gallego said he would leave that up to Iowa Democrats to decide.

As Gallego spoke with reporters, a group of people holding signs showing Gallego’s 2020 social media post about the caucuses heckled and interrupted him. The signs indicated they were produced by Turning Point PAC, which supports Republican candidates.

“Ruben Gallego trashed the Iowa Caucuses, mocked our farmers and then voted against tax cuts on tips, bigger paychecks and financial relief for seniors,” Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a statement. “Now he wants a photo-op at the State Fair? Iowans know better, he’s out of touch and out of his depth.”

Gallego says Democrats should focus on Medicaid cuts and cost of living

When asked how he would reinvigorate the Democratic Party in a state that has increasingly voted for Republicans, Gallego said Democrats stopped fighting for Iowa. He said Democrats have had a tendency to “give up” on groups that vote red.

“When we give up, we give up fighting for them,” he said. “We’re actually telling the rest of the country that we don’t really care about you … We’re going to keep losing if we give up on all parts of America.”

Gallego said Democrats messed up their messaging on the economy and border security in 2024.

“And if we aren’t honest with ourselves where we have failed America, we’re not going to be able to earn their trust again to be put back in power,” he said.

Gallego said Democrats should be laser-focused on fixing issues related to rising costs and understanding Americans’ economic concerns. He also said the Republican tax and spending bill signed into law last month is an opportunity for Democrats to show that they’re here “to help those that are barely making it.”

“I think also the majority of Americans are going to be on our side, because they’re going to be mad about the cuts of Medicaid,” Gallego said. “They’re going to be mad about the costs of everything going up.”

He also visited the JBS meatpacking plant in Marshalltown and talked to workers, and he is scheduled to speak at a town hall event Saturday in Davenport.