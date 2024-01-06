Religious leader details community's response to Perry High School shooting

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses the latest information on the shooting from IPR reporter Natalie Krebs.

David Riedman of the K-12 School Shooting Database puts this situation in a nationwide context, and Rev. Andrea Brownlee of the Perry Ministerial Association shares the reactions at a community vigil held Thursday afternoon.

Later in the episode, IPR's Katarina Sostaric shares what to look out for as the 2024 Iowa Legislative Session gavels in January 8.

We also hear new tracks from Studio One's Tony Dehner.

