River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Investigation finds alarming cases of neglect at assisted living facilities

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanKatherine Perkins
Published January 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A recent Washington Post investigationfound a pattern of neglect for patients with dementia at assisted living facilities around the country. Washington Post business reporter Christopher Rowland was part of an investigative reporting team that looked into neglect at assisted living facilities across the country, including Iowa. He joins the show to discuss the findings of the investigation and offer advice for people looking at assisted living facilities.

But first — a debrief on the shooting Thursday morning at Perry High School from IPR’s Natalie Krebs. The latest developments on the shooting can be found here.

Guests:

River to River Elder AbuseAgingMedicaid
