Advantages and disadvantages of presidential incumbency
Incumbent candidates have publicity and experience on their side. However, eleven presidents still have lost their reelection bids.
As a sitting president heads into an election year, their campaign could succumb to a poor economy, interparty conflict, international crises, or just a strong political opponent.
On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by presidential historian Tim Walch and political scientist Donna Hoffman to discuss the history of incumbent presidential candidates, and what that may tell us about the upcoming election.
Guests:
- Tim Walch, director emeritus, Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
- Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa