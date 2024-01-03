© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Advantages and disadvantages of presidential incumbency

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Incumbent candidates have publicity and experience on their side. However, eleven presidents still have lost their reelection bids.

As a sitting president heads into an election year, their campaign could succumb to a poor economy, interparty conflict, international crises, or just a strong political opponent.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by presidential historian Tim Walch and political scientist Donna Hoffman to discuss the history of incumbent presidential candidates, and what that may tell us about the upcoming election.

Guests:

  • Tim Walch, director emeritus, Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
River to River 2024 ElectionPoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
