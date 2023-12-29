© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
2024 marks a new era for Iowa's Democratic Caucus

By Clay Masters,
John Pemble
Published December 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Everything seemed to go well during the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses — until it came time for results. Welcome back to Caucus Land.

There was no momentum for any candidates on caucus night because of a faulty smartphone app. President Joe Biden had a poor showing and signaled the DNC to move Iowa back in the calendar, ending the state’s coveted first-in-the-nation position.

In this episode of Caucus Land '24, Clay Masters brings listeners through the events that led to a complete change for the Iowa Democratic Caucus.

Find more episodes of Caucus Land here.

Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
John Pemble
John Pemble is a reporter for IPR
