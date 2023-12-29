2024 marks a new era for Iowa's Democratic Caucus
Everything seemed to go well during the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses — until it came time for results. Welcome back to Caucus Land.
There was no momentum for any candidates on caucus night because of a faulty smartphone app. President Joe Biden had a poor showing and signaled the DNC to move Iowa back in the calendar, ending the state’s coveted first-in-the-nation position.
In this episode of Caucus Land '24, Clay Masters brings listeners through the events that led to a complete change for the Iowa Democratic Caucus.
Find more episodes of Caucus Land here.