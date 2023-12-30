© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Is the Iowa Caucus a tradition in name only?

By Clay Masters,
John Pemble
Published December 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Presidential candidates have been rewarded in the Iowa caucuses for spending a lot of time traveling the state and meeting with voters. That strategy doesn’t seem to be working for those running against former President Donald Trump in 2024.

This second installment of highlights from IPR's Caucus Land podcast delves into how a runaway victory for former president Donald Trump in the 2024 Iowa caucus could mark a major shift for campaigns and spell more trouble for the future of Iowa's caucuses.

We also look at the state's decreasing number of local news outlets affecting coverage of the coming caucuses, as the remaining Republican candidates make their case to Iowans.

