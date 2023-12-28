Could a "Dry January" lead to a dry lifetime?

On this episode of River to River, we listen back to a conversation with one of the lead authors of a studyfinds distinct brain networks associated with risk and resilience in depression.

We also revisit a conversation host Ben Kieffer had with author Don McLeese about his memoir Slippery Steps: Rolling & Tumbling Toward Sobriety. And Paul Gilbert of the UI College of Public Health also joins the conversation to talk about the "Dry January" trend of abstaining from alcohol.

Guests:



Nicholas Trapp, MD, assistant professor of psychiatry, University of Iowa

Don McLeese, associate professor, University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Paul Gilbert, associate professor of community and behavioral health, University of Iowa College of Public Health

This episode was originally produced 10-25-2022 and 1-26-23.