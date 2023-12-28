Could a "Dry January" lead to a dry lifetime?
A look at dry January, plus a study by University of Iowa researchers shows a link between the location of a brain injury to levels in depression in patients.
On this episode of River to River, we listen back to a conversation with one of the lead authors of a studyfinds distinct brain networks associated with risk and resilience in depression.
We also revisit a conversation host Ben Kieffer had with author Don McLeese about his memoir Slippery Steps: Rolling & Tumbling Toward Sobriety. And Paul Gilbert of the UI College of Public Health also joins the conversation to talk about the "Dry January" trend of abstaining from alcohol.
Guests:
- Nicholas Trapp, MD, assistant professor of psychiatry, University of Iowa
- Don McLeese, associate professor, University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass Communication
- Paul Gilbert, associate professor of community and behavioral health, University of Iowa College of Public Health
This episode was originally produced 10-25-2022 and 1-26-23.