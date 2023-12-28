© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Could a "Dry January" lead to a dry lifetime?

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published December 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A look at dry January, plus a study by University of Iowa researchers shows a link between the location of a brain injury to levels in depression in patients.

On this episode of River to River, we listen back to a conversation with one of the lead authors of a studyfinds distinct brain networks associated with risk and resilience in depression.

We also revisit a conversation host Ben Kieffer had with author Don McLeese about his memoir Slippery Steps: Rolling & Tumbling Toward Sobriety. And Paul Gilbert of the UI College of Public Health also joins the conversation to talk about the "Dry January" trend of abstaining from alcohol.

Guests:

  • Nicholas Trapp, MD, assistant professor of psychiatry, University of Iowa
  • Don McLeese, associate professor, University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass Communication
  • Paul Gilbert, associate professor of community and behavioral health, University of Iowa College of Public Health

This episode was originally produced 10-25-2022 and 1-26-23.

River to River Mental HealthAlcoholPsychologyAddictionBooks & Reading
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
