River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Support for organized labor reaches highest level in decades

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published November 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Recently, organized labor has experienced a string of big wins, and nationwide support for unions has reached a high-water mark not seen since the 1960s.

Nationwide support for organized labor has been on the rise. The support is seen across all generations, but the greatest level of support comes from Generation Z. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer takes a look at the recent history of labor unions and speaks with different union leaders.

Guests:

  • Paul Iversen, labor educator, University of Iowa Labor Center
  • Nolan Tabb, UAW Local 281 member, John Deere
  • Tanner Fischer, president, Local 90
  • Hannah Zadeh, president, COGS
Workforce, Organized Labor, Labor, Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
