River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
How the UAW strike could affect Iowans

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published September 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and guests discuss some of the biggest headlines of the week.

First, the director of the Economic Policy Institute discusses how the UAW strike may impact Iowa and the resurgence of labor unions. Then Vanessa Miller of The Gazette discusses the funding outlook for Iowa’s public universities and the new national college rankings released this week. Poet and children’s book author Orit Gidali, an Israeli writer now in residence in Iowa, discusses her work. And Studio One’s Tony Dehner shares some groovy new tracks.

Guests:

  • Jennifer Sherer, director of the State Worker Power Initiative, Economic Policy Institute
  • Vanessa Miller, Gazette higher education reporter
  • Orit Gidali, International writing program participant
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
