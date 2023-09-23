How the UAW strike could affect Iowans

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and guests discuss some of the biggest headlines of the week.

First, the director of the Economic Policy Institute discusses how the UAW strike may impact Iowa and the resurgence of labor unions. Then Vanessa Miller of The Gazette discusses the funding outlook for Iowa’s public universities and the new national college rankings released this week. Poet and children’s book author Orit Gidali, an Israeli writer now in residence in Iowa, discusses her work. And Studio One’s Tony Dehner shares some groovy new tracks.

Guests:

