River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Biden makes history by visiting striking auto workers in Michigan

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A looming partial federal government shutdown seems likely as the House and Senate clash on different spending plans.

River to River host Ben Kieffer discusses the Senate's efforts this week to avoid a government shutdown with political experts Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa.

They also discuss Democratic senators' calls for Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey to resign amid a federal bribery indictment, President Joe Biden joining striking autoworkers on the picket line and what to watch for in this week's GOP presidential debate.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, professor and department co-chair of political science, Drake University
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
