Biden makes history by visiting striking auto workers in Michigan
A looming partial federal government shutdown seems likely as the House and Senate clash on different spending plans.
River to River host Ben Kieffer discusses the Senate's efforts this week to avoid a government shutdown with political experts Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa.
They also discuss Democratic senators' calls for Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey to resign amid a federal bribery indictment, President Joe Biden joining striking autoworkers on the picket line and what to watch for in this week's GOP presidential debate.
Guests:
- Rachel Caufield, professor and department co-chair of political science, Drake University
- Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa