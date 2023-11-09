Governor Reynolds endorses DeSantis, says he "gets things done"
On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and political analysts Wayne Moyer and Dave Peterson recap some of the biggest elections across the U.S. this week and city and school elections that dominated the headlines in Iowa.
They also discuss former president Donald Trump testifying in New York civil court this week, President Joe Biden lagging in recent polls and how the Israel-Hamas war is shaping U.S. politics.
Guests:
- Wayne Moyer, professor and chair of policy studies, Grinnell College
- David Peterson, Lucken Professor in Political Science, Iowa State University