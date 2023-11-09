© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Governor Reynolds endorses DeSantis, says he "gets things done"

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and political analysts Wayne Moyer and Dave Peterson recap some of the biggest elections across the U.S. this week and city and school elections that dominated the headlines in Iowa.

They also discuss former president Donald Trump testifying in New York civil court this week, President Joe Biden lagging in recent polls and how the Israel-Hamas war is shaping U.S. politics.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, professor and chair of policy studies, Grinnell College
  • David Peterson, Lucken Professor in Political Science, Iowa State University
River to River 2024 ElectionDonald TrumpKim ReynoldsCO2 pipelines
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
