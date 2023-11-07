ISU President talks about DEI, tuition and state funding

ISU President Wendy Wintersteen talks with host Ben Kieffer about an upcoming study from the Board of Regents about DEI efforts on Regents University campuses. The study was required by the Iowa Legislature and Governor Kim Reynolds to determine what resources are being put towards diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on Iowa's campuses.

They also talk about state funding, tuition, agrivoltaics and more.

Then, ISU researcher Sarah Francis tells us about the correlation between our view of exercise and our fear of aging.

Guests:

