River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A new House speaker, polls leading up to the Caucuses and more on another Pints & Politics

By Ben Kieffer,
Erin JordanDanielle Gehr
Published November 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A new speaker took leadership of the House but a budget deadline still looms. The state Democratic Party and university Democrats clash over the Israel-Hamas conflict. With weeks to the Iowa caucuses, former President Donald Trump still holds a commanding lead in the polls.

On this Pints & Politics edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer and his co-host Erin Jordan lead a conversation about the latest political news with Gazette journalists, Tom Barton, Althea Cole and Todd Dorman.

Pints and Politics is a collaboration between Iowa Public Radio and The Gazette. It was recorded in front of a live audience on Thursday, Nov. 2 at C.S.P.S. Hall in Cedar Rapids.

The next Pints and Politics event will be on Thursday, Dec. 7 at C.S.P.S Hall.

Guests:

  • Althea Cole, opinion content editor, The Gazette
  • Tom Barton, deputy bureau chief, The Gazette
  • Todd Dorman, opinions editor, The Gazette
2024 caucuses Donald Trump Iowa Democratic Party
