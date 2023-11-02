Trump says he will win Iowa
According to arecent Iowa Poll, nearly two-thirds of Republican caucus-goers say Donald Trump 'can win an election against Joe Biden, even with his legal challenges.'
Political scientists Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University provide analysis on recent polling ahead of the 2024 caucuses, the Israel/Hamas war, China's role in Middle East politics and more.
Guests:
- Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University