River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Trump says he will win Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

According to arecent Iowa Poll, nearly two-thirds of Republican caucus-goers say Donald Trump 'can win an election against Joe Biden, even with his legal challenges.'

Political scientists Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University provide analysis on recent polling ahead of the 2024 caucuses, the Israel/Hamas war, China's role in Middle East politics and more.

Guests:

  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
River to River 2024 caucuses2024 ElectionDonald TrumpJoe Biden
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Kate Perez
