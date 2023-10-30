© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Trump predicts big Iowa caucus win before Sioux City crowd

Iowa Public Radio | By Sheila Brummer
Published October 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT
Three red signs with white lettering say Trump 2023 text Trump to 88022
1 of 12  — Trump Photos/trump-signs.jpg
Trump signs on seats of Sioux City's historic Orpheum Theatre. The former president last visited the city in November 2022 during a rally at the Sioux Gateway Airport.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
A man in a suit stands behind a podium that says Trump. Red, white, and blue fill a stage with American flags and the words Make America Great Again!
2 of 12  — Trump Photos/donald-trump-stage.jpg
Former President Donald Trump addresses a crowd at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre. His speech extended more than 80 minutes and touched on many topics including why he thinks President Biden is incompetent as a leader.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
There are two metal barricades with a line of 16 people waiting to walk inside a building. They are all bundled up for the cold.
3 of 12  — Trump Photos/trump-entry-1.jpg
Before the venue even opened to the public a long line of Trump supporters waited to enter Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
More than 30 people stand in the entry way of Sioux City's historic Orpheum Theatre. They are checking in for a rally.
4 of 12  — Trump Photos/trump-entry.jpg
The Trump rally attracted people from across the tri-state region of Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska and beyond.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
Two big men in blue uniforms with the words police secret service stand before metal detectors and check in people who attended a rally at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre.
5 of 12  — Trump Photos/trump-security.jpg
Members of the Secret Service Police screen people who attended the rally. There was high security as a section of downtown Sioux City was closed off the public.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
View from the balcony of Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre. The section was filled with supporters of Donald Trump. Maximum capacity of the attraction that first opened in 1927 is 2,650. An estimated crowd of more than 2,300 attended.
6 of 12  — Trump Photos/trump-balcony.jpg
View from the balcony of Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre. The section was filled with supporters of Donald Trump. Maximum capacity of the attraction that first opened in 1927 is 2,650. An estimated crowd of more than 2,300 attended.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
A bald man stands behind a podium that says Trump on it. You are see a couple of rows of people listening to his speech. The stage is filled with patriotic colors, stars, strips, and flags.
7 of 12  — Trump Photos/matt-whitacker.jpg
Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitacker urged the crowd to show up in full force during the Iowa caucuses on January 15, 2024. Trump appointed Whitacker to his cabinet where he served after Jeff Sessions resigned in 2018. Whitacker is a former member of the Iowa Hawkeye Football Team.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
Clip board with a form that says Team Trump and has information about the Iowa Caucuses on Jan. 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. People can register to serve as a caucus captain or volunteer.
8 of 12  — Trump Photos/trump-sign-up.jpg
Attendees of the Trump rally were urged to serve as caucus captains and volunteers of the campaign.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
A man in a blue shirt is bent over a computer screen. He is looking at an image of former President Donald Trump who is standing in front of several American flags.
9 of 12  — Trump Photos/trump-press.jpg
Multi-Media Producer Jesse Brothers of the Sioux City Journal looks over photos of former President Donald Trump during a rally on Sunday.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
Man wearing a red MAGA hat, glasses, camouflage jacket and red white and blue over shirt is walking down the middle of the street by holding a red and a blue flag.
10 of 12  — Trump Photos/trump-flags.jpg
Trump supporter waves flags in front of Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre as he chants, "Trump 2025. We're going past the election."
Sheila Brummer / IPR
Merchandise stand is set up in the street with flags and shirt for sale. All support former President Donald Trump.
11 of 12  — Trump Photos/trump-merchandise.jpg
Merchandise stand sits in the street in front of Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre. During the rally, Trump said the shirt with his mugshot is one of the best sellers.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
Truck with big wheels is decorated with red, white, and blue with the words Trump 2024, united we stand, and make America great again.
12 of 12  — Trump Photos/trump-truck.jpg
"Make America Great" truck sits on the street in front of Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre.
Sheila Brummer / IPR

Donald Trump started his speech before an estimated 2,300 people at Sioux City’s Orpheum Theatre by mentioning the name of the city about 80 miles to the north, in South Dakota.

“Hello, to a place we have done very well, Sioux Falls," he said. "Thank you also to this incredible state that has been good for us.”

But that misstep didn’t dim the enthusiasm of the crowd that approved of his put-downs of President Joe Biden and views on agriculture, the southern border, international diplomacy and his popularity even as he faces legal issues.

“We’re seeing numbers we have never seen before," Trump said. "But we’re going to crush crooked Joe Biden. We’re going to make America great again. We’re going to put America first."

Trump says he is not taking the Iowa caucuses for granted. This was his eighth Iowa campaign event in a little more than a month. He last visited Sioux City in November of 2022.

“I was very disrespectful to Iowa," he said. "I'd like to apologize because I go around saying of course we're going to win Iowa and my people said you cannot assume that to this extent well, we are I think we're up by 47 points or something, which we should.”

Trump talked about how he supported Iowa by backing ethanol and a $28 billion trade deal with China.

“I saved the farmers, I saved them,” he said.

Trump spoke for more than 80 minutes and did not mention his former vice president, Mike Pence, who dropped out of the race over the weekend. He did, however, slam his GOP rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

“I call her 'bird brain,'" he said, referring to Haley. "Highly overrated. She's a very highly overrated person, but to 'Sanctimonious,' is really over. Did anybody ever see anybody fall so fast?"

Other speakers at the rally included Iowa State Sen. Brad Zaun, Matt Whitaker, the former acting United States Attorney General and Ben Carson, who ran against Trump in 2016. Carson, who served in Trump’s cabinet, endorsed the former president before he took the stage. They urged people in the audience to sign up as caucus captains during the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15.

Tags
Political News 2024 ElectionDonald Trump2024 caucusesPoliticsSioux CityWestern IowaCO2 pipelinesNikki Haley
Sheila Brummer
Sheila Brummer joined the staff of Iowa Public Radio as Western Iowa Reporter in August of 2023. She knows the area well, after growing up on a farm in Crawford County, graduating from Morningside University in Sioux City and working in local media.
