River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Recent poll highlights divide between Democrats and Republicans in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published October 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

As the 2024 caucuses near, political polls gauge not only what candidates voters prefer but a variety of voter opinions. The recent Grinnell poll found a majority of respondents think American democracy is under a major threat and bipartisan support for term limits in Congress.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer digs into these poll results with Grinnell College National Poll director Peter Hanson, as well as the latest Iowa State University/Civiqs poll with Lucken Professor of Political Science Dave Peterson and two of his students involved with the poll.

Later, University of Iowa professor Waltraud Maierhofer teaches a course on witch trials and recently translated a noteworthy book on the topic into English. Ahead of Halloween, Kieffer speaks with Maierhofer about the history of witch trials in the U.S. and Europe and their impacts still felt today.

Guests:

  • Peter Hanson, Grinnell College National Poll director, associate professor of political science
  • Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University
  • Eleanor Chalstrom, senior in political science and journalism, Iowa State University
  • Hailey Stone, junior in political science and Spanish, Iowa State University
  • Waltraud Maierhofer, professor of German and global health studies, University of Iowa
River to River Political polling2024 caucusesIowa State UniversityHalloween
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Danielle Gehr
