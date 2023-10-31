Recent poll highlights divide between Democrats and Republicans in Iowa

As the 2024 caucuses near, political polls gauge not only what candidates voters prefer but a variety of voter opinions. The recent Grinnell poll found a majority of respondents think American democracy is under a major threat and bipartisan support for term limits in Congress.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer digs into these poll results with Grinnell College National Poll director Peter Hanson, as well as the latest Iowa State University/Civiqs poll with Lucken Professor of Political Science Dave Peterson and two of his students involved with the poll.

Later, University of Iowa professor Waltraud Maierhofer teaches a course on witch trials and recently translated a noteworthy book on the topic into English. Ahead of Halloween, Kieffer speaks with Maierhofer about the history of witch trials in the U.S. and Europe and their impacts still felt today.

Guests:

