© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Israel rejects calls for cease fire

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published October 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called for a cease-fire as Israel prepares for a ground invasion of Gaza. In response, Israeli officials called for Guterres' resignation and withdrew UN officials' travel visas.

On this River to River, politics professors Megan Goldberg, of Cornell College, and Wayne Moyer, of Grinnell College, join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the war, as well as the House of Representatives speakership which remained vacant for several weeks and the ongoing fraud trial against former President Donald Trump.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, professor and department chair of policy studies, Grinnell College
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
Tags
River to River 2024 ElectionJoe BidenDonald Trump
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content