Israel rejects calls for cease fire

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called for a cease-fire as Israel prepares for a ground invasion of Gaza. In response, Israeli officials called for Guterres' resignation and withdrew UN officials' travel visas.

On this River to River, politics professors Megan Goldberg, of Cornell College, and Wayne Moyer, of Grinnell College, join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the war, as well as the House of Representatives speakership which remained vacant for several weeks and the ongoing fraud trial against former President Donald Trump.

