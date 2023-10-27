Humanitarian who replaces mines with vines looks to war-ravaged Ukraine
Referred to as the "Nobel prize of agriculture", the annual World Food Prize was awarded this week during the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue held in Des Moines.
Humanitarian and peace activist Heidi Kühn received the $250,000 prize for her 25 years spent restoring agriculture in former conflict zones through her non-profit Roots of Peace.
River to River host Ben Kieffer spends this episode with Kühn and her husband Gary during their Iowa visit for the Borlaug dialogue. They discuss the non-profit's first work clearing mines in Croatia, their recent partnership with the Rotary Club of Ukraine, and other work across the globe.
Guests:
- Heidi Kühn, founder and CEO, Roots of Peace and 2023 World Food Prize Laureate
- Gary Kühn, co-founder, Roots of Peace