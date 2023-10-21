Pints and politics panel discusses attorney general Bird's endorsement of Trump
Congresswoman Mariannette-Miller Meeks claimed she received death threats this week, and a Democrat announced their campaign against incumbent Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.
On this Pints and Politics edition of River to River, investigative reporter Erin Jordan of The Gazette asks her newspaper colleagues about this week's attempts to elect a new U.S. House speaker following the ousting of Kevin McCarthy.
Former radio host, journalist and Knoxville resident Bob Leonard is the guest panelist for this event which was recorded at Big Grove Brewery on October 19. Leonard has bylines in publications including the New York Times, Time Magazine, and Des Moines Register.
The panelists also discuss the latest from the 2024 GOP presidential race, outcomes from the 2023 Iowa Legislative session, and the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Guests:
- Todd Dorman, columnist, The Gazette
- Althea Cole, content editor and columnist, The Gazette
- Tom Barton, deputy bureau chief, The Gazette
- Bob Leonard, journalist and author