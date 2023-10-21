Pints and politics panel discusses attorney general Bird's endorsement of Trump

On this Pints and Politics edition of River to River, investigative reporter Erin Jordan of The Gazette asks her newspaper colleagues about this week's attempts to elect a new U.S. House speaker following the ousting of Kevin McCarthy.

Former radio host, journalist and Knoxville resident Bob Leonard is the guest panelist for this event which was recorded at Big Grove Brewery on October 19. Leonard has bylines in publications including the New York Times, Time Magazine, and Des Moines Register.

The panelists also discuss the latest from the 2024 GOP presidential race, outcomes from the 2023 Iowa Legislative session, and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

