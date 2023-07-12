© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Watergate led to the Presidential Records Act. It's now being used in Trump's indictment

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published July 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Former president Donald Trump is asking for a delay in his trial on charges of keeping classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in violation of the Presidential Records Act.

From 1789 to 1978, presidents claimed control of their papers and records and took those documents with them when they left office. There was no challenge to this right of ownership until the Presidential Records Act was enacted in 1978 after the Watergate scandal during the Nixon administration.

In this episode of River to River presidential scholars reflect on Watergate and how it ultimately lead to the enactment of the federal law. Tim Walch and Donna Hoffman apply the PRA to former president Trump, who's pleaded guilty to 37 felony counts brought under this law.

They also discuss how the PRA has been cited in other presidential administrations including former president Bill Clinton.

Guests:

  • Tim Walch, director emeritus, Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Donald Trump History President Clinton President Obama President
