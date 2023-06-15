Former president Trump makes historic court appearance facing federal charges

The first former U.S. president ever to face federal charges, Trump was arrested and booked June 13 on charges related to mishandling of classified documents.

This indictment comes months after Trump was charged by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by political experts Karen Kedrowski and Jonathan Hassid to dissect reactions from Iowa's congressional delegation to the indictment.

They also discuss how this affects the 2024 presidential race, a recent SCOTUS ruling that upholds the Voting Rights Act in Alabama, and the latest on Russia and China relations.

Guests:

