River to River

Former president Trump makes historic court appearance facing federal charges

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published June 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges this week.

The first former U.S. president ever to face federal charges, Trump was arrested and booked June 13 on charges related to mishandling of classified documents.

This indictment comes months after Trump was charged by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by political experts Karen Kedrowski and Jonathan Hassid to dissect reactions from Iowa's congressional delegation to the indictment.

They also discuss how this affects the 2024 presidential race, a recent SCOTUS ruling that upholds the Voting Rights Act in Alabama, and the latest on Russia and China relations.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director, Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
