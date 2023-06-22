Reflecting on Daniel Ellsberg, the man who leaked the pentagon papers

© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published June 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
The Iowa Supreme Court deadlocks on a crucial abortion decision ahead of the anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Karen Kedrowski and Megan Goldberg to discuss recent political news, including a deadlock in Iowa's Supreme Court on a decision to reinstate the state's six-week ban on abortion.

Later, they discuss former President Donald Trump and his recent heated interview on Fox News and Hunter Biden's plea deal for gun and tax-related charges.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College
River to River Politics DayIowa PoliticsAbortion
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
