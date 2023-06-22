Reflecting on Daniel Ellsberg, the man who leaked the pentagon papers
The Iowa Supreme Court deadlocks on a crucial abortion decision ahead of the anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.
On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Karen Kedrowski and Megan Goldberg to discuss recent political news, including a deadlock in Iowa's Supreme Court on a decision to reinstate the state's six-week ban on abortion.
Later, they discuss former President Donald Trump and his recent heated interview on Fox News and Hunter Biden's plea deal for gun and tax-related charges.
Guests:
- Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College