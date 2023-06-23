© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Raw Milk Institute chairman recommends tracking pathogens in Iowa's new commodity

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published June 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Direct farm-to-consumer sales of raw milk will be legal beginning July 1.

On this episode of River to River host Ben Kieffer dives into this new law signed by Governor Kim Reynolds May 11, and what it means for local dairy producers and consumers.

Guests:

  • Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter
  • Mariah Buster, executive director, Iowa State Dairy Association
  • Fred Hall, dairy specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
  • Mark McAfee, chairman, Raw Milk Institute
  • Kitt Tovar Jensen, staff attorney, ISU's Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation
  • Michael Pentella, clinical professor of epidemiology, University of Iowa College of Public Health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
