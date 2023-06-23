Raw Milk Institute chairman recommends tracking pathogens in Iowa's new commodity
Direct farm-to-consumer sales of raw milk will be legal beginning July 1.
On this episode of River to River host Ben Kieffer dives into this new law signed by Governor Kim Reynolds May 11, and what it means for local dairy producers and consumers.
Guests:
- Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter
- Mariah Buster, executive director, Iowa State Dairy Association
- Fred Hall, dairy specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- Mark McAfee, chairman, Raw Milk Institute
- Kitt Tovar Jensen, staff attorney, ISU's Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation
- Michael Pentella, clinical professor of epidemiology, University of Iowa College of Public Health