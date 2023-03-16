2023 legislative session bill tracker: Bill barring trans Iowans from using bathroom matching their gender identity sent to Reynolds’ desk

So far, Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed five bills into law, including Education Savings Accounts to help pay for private school tuition, a bill limiting the amount of damages that can be paid out in medical malpractice lawsuits and a 3% increase in public school funding. A bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth, a bill that would cut the number of cabinet-level state agencies from 37 to 16 and a bill banning trans Iowans from using the school bathroom of their gender identity are also awaiting Reynolds' signature. See the full list of enrolled bills.