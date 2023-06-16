Deadlocked Iowa Supreme Court rejects request to reinstate 6-week abortion ban

The Iowa Supreme Court has declined to reinstate a six-week abortion ban, which means abortion remains legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The 3-3 split decision released Friday leaves a 2022 district court ruling in place that rejected Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request to reinstate the “fetal heartbeat” law.

One of the seven justices, all of whom were appointed by Republican governors, did not take part in the decision.

Reynolds, a Republican, signed the law in 2018 that bans abortions when a “fetal heartbeat” is detected, with some exceptions. That can be about six weeks after a person’s last period, when many people don’t know they’re pregnant and the pregnancy is still in the embryonic stage.

The law was blocked by the Polk County District Court and never took effect, with a judge ruling in 2019 that the law was unconstitutional based on state and federal abortion rights protections. Reynolds did not appeal the decision to the Iowa Supreme Court at the time.

But last June, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled there is no fundamental right to abortion subject to strict scrutiny, undermining the state’s strong abortion rights protections. Then, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending federal protection for abortion rights.

Following those decisions, Reynolds asked the courts to reinstate the six-week ban.

Medical experts have criticized the phrase “fetal heartbeat” in the context of abortion laws because a pregnancy is not medically recognized as a fetus until about 10 weeks after a person’s last menstrual period. Electrical activity can be detected as early as six weeks from the last period, when a pregnancy is still considered an embryo and the heart is not fully developed.

According to Planned Parenthood, the law would have blocked about 98% of abortions in Iowa and force people to travel out of state, seek abortion pills from non-medical sources, or give birth against their will.

This story will be updated with more information.

