© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Bill to relax child labor restrictions is among state lawmakers' remaining business

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

River to River host Ben Kieffer and IPR state government reporter Katarina Sostaric talk with those for and against proposals that would allow children aged 14 to 17 to work in more dangerous industries and serve alcohol, which have drawn criticism from labor and child advocacy groups.

They also talk with Rep. Sean Bagniewski about the legislation which is still alive as lawmakers inch closer to the end of the legislative calendar.

Guests:

  • Russell Vannorsdel, President, Fridley Theatres
  • Jennifer Sherer, Senior State Policy Coordinator, Economic Policy Institute
  • Rep. Sean Bagniewski, Democrat from Des Moines
Tags
River to River 2023 Legislative SessionLaborBusiness & Consumer Newsminimum wageyouth
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content