Bill to relax child labor restrictions is among state lawmakers' remaining business
River to River host Ben Kieffer and IPR state government reporter Katarina Sostaric talk with those for and against proposals that would allow children aged 14 to 17 to work in more dangerous industries and serve alcohol, which have drawn criticism from labor and child advocacy groups.
They also talk with Rep. Sean Bagniewski about the legislation which is still alive as lawmakers inch closer to the end of the legislative calendar.
Guests:
- Russell Vannorsdel, President, Fridley Theatres
- Jennifer Sherer, Senior State Policy Coordinator, Economic Policy Institute
- Rep. Sean Bagniewski, Democrat from Des Moines