River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
A retired Secret Service agent shares tales from the White House

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
What is it like to be a U.S. Secret Service special agent?

Shenandoah native John Bay served in the U.S. Secret Service for more than 20 years. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in music education - and was a cohort of Simon Estes.

River to River host Ben Kieffer spends this episode with Bay, discussing how he enlisted in the U.S. Army as a field interrogator during the Vietnam War, and how that led to working at the White House during the Nixon and Ford administrations.

He even sings a couple of bars with a nod to his hometown.

Guest:

  • John Bay, former U.S. Secret Service special agent, North Liberty resident
River to River PresidentUniversity of IowaVietnam War
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
