GOP Presidential hopefuls walk a fine line between promoting themselves and disavowing Trump

Recorded live at CSPS in Cedar Rapids, it's Pints & Politics with The Gazette . Co-hosts Ben Kieffer and Erin Jordan speak with panelists Todd Dorman, Althea Cole and Tom Barton about the charges against former President Donald Trump and the Iowa legislative session, including the sweeping government restructuring bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

