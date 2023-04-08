© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

GOP Presidential hopefuls walk a fine line between promoting themselves and disavowing Trump

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
pints and politics river to river

Recorded live at CSPS in Cedar Rapids, it's Pints & Politics with The Gazette . Co-hosts Ben Kieffer and Erin Jordan speak with panelists Todd Dorman, Althea Cole and Tom Barton about the charges against former President Donald Trump and the Iowa legislative session, including the sweeping government restructuring bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Join us for the next Pints & Politics event May 6. Find details here.

Guests

  • Erin Jordan, investigative reporter, The Gazette
  • Todd Dorman, insights and opinion editor, The Gazette
  • Althea Cole, content editor, opinion, The Gazette
  • Tom Barton, deputy bureau chief, The Gazette
Tags
River to River 2024 ElectionDonald TrumpIowa Legislature
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
