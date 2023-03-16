© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What's gender got to do with today's politics?

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Discussions around gender and women's rights have had a large uptick in state legislatures and among the nation's leaders.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks one-on-one with political scientist Karen Kedrowski about how gender is working its way into political debates on local, state and national levels.

We also talk about the ongoing debate on the federal budget and debt ceiling between President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the House Freedom Caucus, and recent divisions within the GOP regarding the nation's support for Ukraine.

Guest:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of politics, director of Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Gender and Gender IssuesLGBTQJoe BidenU.S. CongressAbortion
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content