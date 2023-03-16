What's gender got to do with today's politics?
Discussions around gender and women's rights have had a large uptick in state legislatures and among the nation's leaders.
On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks one-on-one with political scientist Karen Kedrowski about how gender is working its way into political debates on local, state and national levels.
We also talk about the ongoing debate on the federal budget and debt ceiling between President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the House Freedom Caucus, and recent divisions within the GOP regarding the nation's support for Ukraine.
Guest:
- Karen Kedrowski, professor of politics, director of Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University