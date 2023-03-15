Opponents call the governor's realignment bill a power grab

Some see Gov. Kim Reynolds' 1,500-page government realignment bill as a long-needed revamp of the executive branch, reducing cabinet-level positions from 37 to 16. The Legislative Services Agency estimates $12 million in savings in the first year, mostly by eliminating unfilled positions.

However, the bill would also give Reynolds and Attorney General Brenna Bird expanded powers that opponents take issue with. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Des Moines Register's Stephen Gruber-Miller as well as advocates for and against the legislation.

Guests:

