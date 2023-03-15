Opponents call the governor's realignment bill a power grab
Some see Gov. Kim Reynolds' 1,500-page government realignment bill as a long-needed revamp of the executive branch, reducing cabinet-level positions from 37 to 16. The Legislative Services Agency estimates $12 million in savings in the first year, mostly by eliminating unfilled positions.
However, the bill would also give Reynolds and Attorney General Brenna Bird expanded powers that opponents take issue with. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Des Moines Register's Stephen Gruber-Miller as well as advocates for and against the legislation.
Guests:
- Stephen Gruber-Miller, statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
- Scott Van Gorp, president, National Federation of the Blind of Iowa
- JD Davis, vice president of public policy, Iowa Association of Business and Industry
- Tina Meth-Farrington, Calhoun County Attorney
- Linda Murken, Story County Supervisor, 2nd Judicial District Department of Corrections Board chair