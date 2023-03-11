Ban on gender-affirming care heads to Gov. Reynolds' desk

Bills that target transgender youth and the governor's 1,500-page government reorganization bill moved forward at the Statehouse this week.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter Robin Opsahl to discuss the latest updates from the Legislature, including a ban on all gender-afforming medical care passed by lawmakers.

Also, the Des Moines Register's chief politics reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel talks about the latest Iowa Poll which shows former President Donald Trump's grasp on Iowa Republicans slipping and The Gazette's Vanessa Miller shares her reporting on a University of Iowa discrimination suit which ended in a $4.2 million settlement.

To finish up the hour, "What Dennis Found in the Basement" is back with audio from a 1960s interview of famed Slaughterhouse-Five author Kurt Vonnegut from when he lived in Iowa City, and Studio One host Mark Simmet helps listeners groove into the weekend.

Guests:

