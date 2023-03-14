Measure prohibiting medical care for trans youth heads to the governor's desk

A measure that blocks Iowa doctors from providing care that would aid transgender youth in making a medical transition — such as hormone therapy, puberty blockers or surgery — is now able to be signed into law by the governor.

The mother of a transgender teenager shares her experience seeking care for her child, and an OBGYN discusses what gender-affirming care entails. Then state lawmakers Rep. Austin Baeth, D-Des Moines, and Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, join hosts Ben Kieffer and Grant Gerlock on the program to discuss the measure.

Guests:

