River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Measure prohibiting medical care for trans youth heads to the governor's desk

By Ben Kieffer,
Grant GerlockCaitlin Troutman
Published March 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
A measure that blocks Iowa doctors from providing care that would aid transgender youth in making a medical transition — such as hormone therapy, puberty blockers or surgery — is now able to be signed into law by the governor.

The mother of a transgender teenager shares her experience seeking care for her child, and an OBGYN discusses what gender-affirming care entails. Then state lawmakers Rep. Austin Baeth, D-Des Moines, and Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, join hosts Ben Kieffer and Grant Gerlock on the program to discuss the measure.

Guests:

  • Karen Butler, Iowan and mother of transgender teenager
  • Dr. Kaaren Olesen, OBGYN with Broadlawns Medical Center
  • Rep. Austin Baeth, MD, D-Des Moines
  • Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison
River to River LGBTQ2023 Legislative SessionHealthcareyouth
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Grant Gerlock
Grant Gerlock is a reporter covering Des Moines and central Iowa
See stories by Grant Gerlock
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
