Proposals to ban gender-affirming care and change eligibility requirements for food assistance advance through lawmaker deadline
State lawmakers have worked through the first deadline of the 2023 legislative session.
On this Legislative Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with journalists Katarina Sostaric, Kathie Obradovich, and Katie Akin about the bills that made it through the first funnel week deadline. These include bills to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth, change public assistance eligibility, and put restrictions on eminent domain use for carbon capture pipelines.
Guests:
- Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
- Kathie Obradovich, editor, Iowa Capitol Dispatch
- Katie Akin, politics reporter, Des Moines Register