River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Proposals to ban gender-affirming care and change eligibility requirements for food assistance advance through lawmaker deadline

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published March 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

State lawmakers have worked through the first deadline of the 2023 legislative session.

On this Legislative Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with journalists Katarina Sostaric, Kathie Obradovich, and Katie Akin about the bills that made it through the first funnel week deadline. These include bills to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth, change public assistance eligibility, and put restrictions on eminent domain use for carbon capture pipelines.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
  • Kathie Obradovich, editor, Iowa Capitol Dispatch
  • Katie Akin, politics reporter, Des Moines Register
River to River Iowa Politics2023 Legislative SessionLGBTQLaborHealthcare
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
