River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The voice behind The Daily

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Since The New York Times hit podcast The Daily launched, it has gained millions of listeners, and its host Michael Barbaro has with it gained his own notoriety — apparent after appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers and being impersonated by Liev Schreiber on Saturday Night Live.

Barbaro joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss what makes The Daily unique from other news shows, his experiences interviewing President Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 election and recent criticisms of the Times' coverage of the transgender community. Barbaro will speak at the University of Iowa Memorial Union March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Later, Kieffer speaks with marine biologist and head of the Des Moines Public Schools’ marine biology program Gregory Barord who recently discovered a new species of nautilus.

Guests:

  • Michael Barbaro, host of The Daily, The New York Times
  • Gregory Barord, marine biologist, head of the Des Moines Public Schools’ marine biology program
River to River Journalism & MediaPoliticsEnvironment
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
