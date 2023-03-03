The voice behind The Daily

Since The New York Times hit podcast The Daily launched, it has gained millions of listeners, and its host Michael Barbaro has with it gained his own notoriety — apparent after appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers and being impersonated by Liev Schreiber on Saturday Night Live.

Barbaro joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss what makes The Daily unique from other news shows, his experiences interviewing President Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 election and recent criticisms of the Times' coverage of the transgender community. Barbaro will speak at the University of Iowa Memorial Union March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Later, Kieffer speaks with marine biologist and head of the Des Moines Public Schools’ marine biology program Gregory Barord who recently discovered a new species of nautilus.

Guests:

