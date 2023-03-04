© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Students organize walkouts around the state

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 4, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

This week, students in about three dozen schools across Iowa walked out of their classrooms. They say bills from Republican state lawmakers are targeting LGBTQ people, particularly transgender youth. On this episode of River to River, one of those students shares their point of view.

Then Erin Murphy of The Gazette discusses what survived the statehouse funnel and what didn’t. University of Iowa election law scholar Derek Muller discusses Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to expand the attorney general’s power to prosecute crimes. Jason Clayworth of Axios Des Moines talks about a controversial plan to dismantle a corrections program and offers an update on the investigation into the January shooting that killed two at a Des Moines youth center.

And Studio One's Cece Mitchell shares a couple of new tracks to groove us into the weekend.

Guests:
Dani Kallas, Iowa high school student and GSA President
Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief of the Gazette
Derek Muller, Ben V. Willie Professor in Excellence and professor of law, University of Iowa College of Law
Jason Clayworth, Axios Des Moines reporter
Cece Mitchell, Studio One host

