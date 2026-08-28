Invasive maneuvers

The woods may be lovely, dark and deep, but most Iowa woodlands are plagued with invasive species.

On this episode, we talk with DNR District Forester Mark Vitosh about the non-native invasive plants that we should be concerned about in Iowa forests and some management techniques.

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