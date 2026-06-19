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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Getting bark to basics

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published June 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Severe storms and strong winds have brought down a lot of tree limbs in the last couple of weeks, but Iowa weather isn’t the only thing facing our trees and plants.

DNR District Forester Mark Vitosh and Iowa State University Extension Horticulturist Aaron Steil talk about some of the challenges that are showing up in our trees and perennials this summer.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
Tags
Garden Variety HorticultureHorticultureTrees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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