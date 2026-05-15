We didn't start the fire blight

Fire blight can spread fast through orchards and backyard fruit trees, leaving growers scrambling to protect their crops. We talk with Iowa State University assistant professor and fruit tree specialist Suzanne Slack about how fire blight develops, what warning signs to look for and the impact it can have on fruit trees across Iowa.

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