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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Berry good blueberry tips

By Meghan McKinney,
Aaron SteilZoe Bentler
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Blueberry bushes can be a rewarding addition to any garden, but getting them to thrive takes the right balance of soil, sunlight and care. From choosing the best variety to understanding soil acidity, successful growth starts well before the first berries appear. Guest host Meghan McKinney talks with Randall Vos, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist, about the best tactics for growing healthy, productive blueberry bushes.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist
Tags
Garden Variety Hort DayHorticultureFruits and VegetablesSpring Gardening
Meghan McKinney
Meghan McKinney is IPR's<i> Morning Edition</i> host. She holds a bachelor's degree from Missouri State University. Since 2024, McKinney has brought news and features from IPR's reporting team to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Meghan McKinney
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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