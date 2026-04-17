Small but might-tree

A towering oak, a giant sycamore, a stately walnut-big trees are awe-inspiring, but sometimes the landscape needs a little tree. Today, Iowa State University Horticulturist Jeff Iles gives his picks for trees on the smaller side.

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