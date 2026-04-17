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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Small but might-tree

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A towering oak, a giant sycamore, a stately walnut-big trees are awe-inspiring, but sometimes the landscape needs a little tree. Today, Iowa State University Horticulturist Jeff Iles gives his picks for trees on the smaller side.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
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Garden Variety HorticultureHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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