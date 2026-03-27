Grow with what you know

Catalog descriptions and garden center tags can make every cultivar sound like the best one, but firsthand experience can make all the difference. Horticulture specialist Dan Fillius of Iowa State University shares the cultivars he loves to plant and what makes them stand out in a home garden.

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