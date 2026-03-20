Spot and treat those plant spots early

When plants start growing and insects start buzzing, plant diseases aren't far behind. There's no way to protect your garden from everything that can go wrong, but there are things you can do to prevent some common diseases. Chelsea Harbach of the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University joins to discuss disease prevention.

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