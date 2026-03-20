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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Spot and treat those plant spots early

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilSamantha McIntosh
Published March 20, 2026 at 4:31 PM CDT
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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When plants start growing and insects start buzzing, plant diseases aren't far behind. There's no way to protect your garden from everything that can go wrong, but there are things you can do to prevent some common diseases. Chelsea Harbach of the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University joins to discuss disease prevention.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guest:

  • Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician, ISU Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
Tags
Garden Variety GardeningSpring GardeningInsectsHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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