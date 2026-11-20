A federal appeals court has temporarily suspended the permit for the U.S. Army’s planned detonation of roughly five tons of unstable lead-based explosive at a munitions plant in southeast Iowa, leaving it unclear whether the blasts will go ahead Monday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a one-sentence order late Thursday. It puts the Environmental Protection Agency’s emergency permit on hold until the court rules on a request to block the blasts at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, near Burlington.

A spokesperson for the Iowa Environmental Council said the court could still rule before Monday, leaving open the possibility the blasts go ahead as scheduled.

Earthjustice filed the challenge Thursday on behalf of the council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter. The groups argue the EPA approved the Army’s plan without requiring a full review of potentially safer disposal methods or adequate safeguards for nearby communities. They also say residents had too little time to prepare for possible exposure to lead dust. Their emergency motion says the dust could travel 100 miles or more under some weather conditions.

Hours after the groups filed their challenge, acting Army Secretary Adam Telle announced that the Army was moving the blasts from Friday to Monday. Telle said Monday was the latest the Army could wait before a forecast drop in temperatures that could make the explosive more unstable. He did not announce a time for Monday’s operation.

The postponement followed calls from lawmakers in both parties for more answers about health risks and safety precautions. Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson called for a delay, and Democratic Gov.-elect Rob Sand asked the Army to explain why it ruled out other options. Illinois Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin led a bipartisan group of Iowa and Illinois lawmakers in asking the Army and EPA to consider a delay and share more details about the plan.

The Army says the lead azide recrystallized in storage, making it more sensitive to shock and friction. Its assessment says chemical treatment would require workers to handle the 68 drums over days or weeks, increasing the risk of an accidental explosion. The Army concluded that detonating the material where it is stored inside earth-covered concrete bunkers poses the lowest risk to the public.

The Army expects the blasts to produce a plume containing lead dust. It plans to use sand-filled barriers, soaked soil and water mist to limit the spread. The EPA permit requires sampling before, during and after the blasts, along with cleanup and reporting. Lead can settle on soil and other surfaces after the plume passes, creating another route of exposure, particularly for young children.

In a joint statement, the Army, the EPA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said officials have been planning the operation since March and are prepared to take extensive precautions. The agencies said they would continue sharing updates with state and local officials and the public.

This is a developing story and may be updated.