Five people were wounded in a downtown Iowa City shooting, including three UI students

The Iowa City Police Department said they have identified five victims in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning near the University of Iowa campus.

Three of them are University of Iowa students. One of the victims is in critical condition and the rest are in stable condition.

ICPD said officers responded to reports of a large fight just before 2 a.m. at the downtown Pedestrian Mall. When they arrived, they heard gunfire. Video footage shows people fleeing the scene. The victims were taken to area hospitals.

University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson said in a statement that the university is in close communication with law enforcement and the University of Iowa Police are supporting ICPD in their investigation.

“While we await additional information, I am thinking about these students and their families, friends, and all the people who care about them,” Wilson said. “I am holding them close in my thoughts, along with everyone in our community who is hurting or feeling shaken right now.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she had spoken with Wilson and Board of Regents president Robert Cramer, and that the state’s resources are available to assist with the investigation.

“Kevin’s and my prayers this morning are with the victims of the shooting in Iowa City and their families,” Reynolds said. “This senseless act of violence has devastated the university community and our state.”

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague called the shooting a “tragic act of violence,” and said he is grateful for the quick actions of ICPD’s officers.

“The City of Iowa City is committed to the safety and well-being of our entire community,” Teague said. “Violence has no place here. The Iowa City Police Department is actively working to identify those responsible and hold them accountable.”

Police have released images of five people of interest and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Cade Burma with the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

ICPD had blocked off a large section of the Pedestrian Mall early Sunday morning for what appeared to be forensic analysis.

Police said there is no known ongoing threat to the public.