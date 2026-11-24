The U.S. Army has released two new maps showing areas in southeast Iowa and northern Missouri that may be affected by the planned detonation of lead-based explosives Wednesday morning in Middletown.

The dispersion map depicts how lead particles could travel southwest as a plume through the air over an eight-hour timeline.

The surface deposition map shows two scenarios for potential lead dust exposure: one with a lighter coating of 5 micrograms per square foot, and another with a heavier coating of 100 micrograms per square foot that’s concentrated closer to the detonation site.

These are legal limits set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for inside homes and daycares to decide when lead paint dust is a health hazard that requires professional clean-up. Five micrograms per square foot is the standard for floors; 10 micrograms per square foot is for windowsills.

1 of 2 — Army IAAAP Lead Surface Deposition Map.jpg A map showing the area of lead deposition following the Army's planned detonation of lead azide in Middletown. The Army advises people to avoid the area, or remain indoors with windows and doors closed, turn off heating and cooling and wet-clean all surfaces that may be contacted by infants or children after the blast. Lori McFate / U.S. Army 2 of 2 — Army IAAAP Potential Toxic Lead Dust.jpg A map showing the areas subject to potential lead dust dispersion for Wednesday, Nov. 24, following the blast. The most recent map was updated the morning of Nov. 24. The Army advises that those in the highlighted area take precautionary measures, including staying indoors with windows and doors closed. U.S. Army

Over the next 24 hours, the Army Sustainment Command said it will release the latest version of these maps six hours in advance of the detonation and every hour thereafter until the detonation. After the detonation, the U.S. Army will issue a final estimate of the extent of the affected area.

The army said soil, air and water near the site are being tested before and after the detonation to take appropriate action in areas where lead is deposited.

Guidance for livestock producers, farmers in the lead detonation dispersion path

“The United States Department of Agriculture and the Iowa department of agriculture estimate that there are approximately 350 farms that could be impacted, based on the anticipated direction of the plume for a Wednesday detonation,” said Richard Fordyce, a USDA undersecretary during the army’s press call Tuesday morning.

Fordyce said the USDA is working closely with the secretaries of agriculture in Iowa and Missouri “to provide guidance and resources to agricultural stakeholders in the area.”

The USDA and U.S. Food and Drug Administration have protocols in place to prevent lead and other heavy metals from entering the food supply chain, Fordyce added.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) last week issued guidance to farmers and livestock producers near Middletown to reduce lead exposure risks.

Rachel Cramer / IPR Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig pardons two turkeys at the Iowa State University campus Tuesday. After the pardon, he was asked about Iowa's plans to assist farmers in the path of Wednesday's planned lead azide detonation.

With harvest largely complete in the area, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Tuesday morning that the department’s focus has been supporting livestock producers.

Suggested actions from IDALS include:

Move livestock feed, hay bales and portable water tanks indoors to prevent possible contamination. If these livestock supplies cannot be moved, cover them with a tarp.

to prevent possible contamination. If these livestock supplies cannot be moved, cover them with a tarp. Keep livestock at an alternate location or indoors until the U.S. Army gives the “all clear” and the air plume has passed by your area.

until the U.S. Army gives the “all clear” and the air plume has passed by your area. Work with your veterinarian to monitor your livestock for signs of chronic lead poisoning.

to monitor your livestock for signs of chronic lead poisoning. Track and record all relevant expenses incurred in case you need to file a damage claim with the U.S. Army.

Naig said IDALS is working with the USDA to test forage and livestock after the detonation to ensure “Iowans are fully compensated” for any losses. The Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory may also help with testing and long-term monitoring in the area, he added.

“There's a lot of things that'll have to be determined after we see the impact and what kind of levels we see,” Naig said.

Naig said the delayed timeline for the army’s detonation, even by several days, has helped state and federal agencies better coordinate. But he said the situation “could have been handled differently.”

“It's unfortunate that we've come to this situation where the detonation is the only option, and I think there's a lot of questions that'll need to be answered, ultimately about how did we get here,” Naig said. “And certainly, there's been some frustration about the lack of communication or how late that communication came to the state.”