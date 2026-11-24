The Army had been looking for a way to dispose of lead azide at its southeast Iowa ammunition plant for nearly six months before it told federal regulators in March 2026 that 68 drums of the explosive had become dangerously unstable.

Within two weeks of that March warning, the Army hired MuniRem Environmental after a panel recommended chemical neutralization. But by May 8, the secretary of the Army had chosen to blow up the drums where they stood, according to an Army letter filed in federal court.

That was four days after MuniRem submitted its detailed treatment proposal and six days before the Army told the company it would drop that part of the contract.

Army records leave some questions unanswered

The records show how the Army went from testing a treatment that could avoid a plume of lead dust to concluding that even opening a drum could set off an explosion. They leave unanswered what changed between the March recommendation and the May decision, and how the Army assessed MuniRem’s proposal for addressing the risk.

MuniRem CEO and Chief Technology Officer Valentine Nzengung told IPR News that the plant’s contractor warned his company in August 2025 that the same 68 drums contained potentially unstable lead azide. His account puts that warning about seven months before the Army notified federal regulators and leaves open when the Army first determined the drums could no longer be safely opened or moved.

Army officials had not responded to messages left Monday morning by IPR seeking comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

At a morning news conference Tuesday in Middletown on the planned detonation, Col. Aaron Teller, commander of the 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group out of Fort Carson, Colorado, said officials “were never able to find a viable alternative.” Teller said the chemical neutralization agent “proved to be an unsafe method.”

“The barrels of lead azide have deteriorated rapidly over the past eight months,” he said. “We've observed a significant accumulation of crystallized lead azide on the exterior of the barrels, including the barrel lids. So it prevents those barrels from being able to be moved. It prevents us from removing the lids of the barrels. That's why they can't be treated, and that's why you can't open the lids to treat it with a chemical neutralization agent.”

In a social media post, the Army said it and its partner agencies had been “working around the clock to safeguard all Americans in the region” and that “the health and safety of all Americans has and always will be our first priority.”

A federal appeals court cleared the way for the blast to take place Wednesday. Judges said in an opinion issued Monday that the Army and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had adequately considered other disposal methods. They acknowledged the planned blast carries risks and said an uncontrolled explosion could occur without the safeguards the permit requires. The Army has warned that moving the material could trigger a blast and that colder weather increases the risk of an unplanned explosion.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump on Monday blamed the Obama administration for what he described as improper storage of the explosives in 2009. He said military experts considered a controlled detonation safer than risking an accidental explosion.

The Army announced it will detonate the lead azide Wednesday, citing more favorable weather and additional time to put safety measures in place.

Disposal planning preceded the March warning

Months before the Army alerted the EPA to the presence of degraded lead azide in storage in southeast Iowa, MuniRem was approached about providing a solution to dispose of the explosives without detonating them.

American Ordnance, the plant contractor that operates the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, asked MuniRem for a disposal quote on Sept. 24, 2025, according to documents and a timeline shared with IPR by the company.

The government’s brief in support of this week’s detonation says the water-ethanol mixture used to keep the explosive stable had gone unchecked and unreplenished since September 2025. Army Col. Aaron Teller said in a sworn declaration that the drums could not be safely opened to refill the liquid and that evaporation made the remaining mixture more prone to freezing.

In a Sept. 4 letter to the EPA outlining its review of disposal options and reasons for ruling out chemical treatment, the Army said a multi-agency planning team evaluated disposal options from January through April.

EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Macy said in a sworn declaration that the Army notified the agency of the situation around March 12. By March 24, the Army had told the EPA in a permit application that the material had recrystallized during long-term storage, making it more sensitive to shock and friction and raising the risk of an accidental explosion.

An EPA approval memo says the Army later found the material somewhat more stable than it initially believed, though it still concluded the drums could not be safely transported.

The EPA issued the first of three emergency storage permits April 2.

Two assessments of whether the drums could be opened

According to a timeline provided by MuniRem, a panel that included Army specialists, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory personnel and EPA representatives voted March 19 to recommend chemical neutralization as the safest treatment.

At the panel’s request, researchers at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey ran small-scale tests that the chronology says confirmed neutralization within 15 to 20 minutes. The Army awarded MuniRem a contract March 25, and April contract documents identified the company's reagent as the preferred option.

“Based on my experience and knowledge, I believe that chemical neutralization remains a viable option for safely opening the drums"

Nzengung referred questions about the Picatinny results to the Army. He said the contract provided for a pilot test of the process MuniRem intended to use at full scale. He did not say whether that pilot took place or identify any test that established the Middletown drums could be opened safely.

The laboratory tests addressed whether the reagent could neutralize the explosive. The Army’s later assessment centered on whether crews could get it to the material without triggering a blast. In the September letter, the Army said crystals may have migrated into the drums’ lid assemblies, where friction from opening them could cause an explosion. It also said mixing the reagent with the contents could disturb the explosive. Moving the drums for treatment elsewhere posed a similar risk from jolts and vibration, the Army said.

MuniRem’s written proposal addresses the risk at the closures directly. The company says its water-based reagent could reach accessible residue around the lids and seals and neutralize it as part of opening the drums, allowing crews to treat the bulk material inside. Its write-up shows drums opened in previous work and says analysis of some unidentified deposits was still pending. Nzengung pointed to the company’s case studies and its experience opening similar drums.

The Army’s September letter says its working group unanimously ruled out chemical treatment on safety grounds.

“This decision is supported by the technical consensus across military and federal explosive safety authorities that this is the only safe method of treatment,” Amy L. Borman, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for Environment, Safety and Occupational Health, wrote of the Secretary of the Army selecting “in-place, controlled, intentional detonation for treatment of the lead azide.”

The contracting chronology provided by MuniRem describes the March panel reaching the opposite recommendation. Nzengung said he took part in the March panel’s evaluation of MuniRem’s technology. He did not say whether the panel and the working group were separate or whether the Army shared new safety findings with the company before dropping the treatment work.

On May 8, the same day former Army Secretary Dan Driscoll selected detonation, the contracting officer told MuniRem that government reviewers needed more time and requested a technical meeting, but it never took place. Nzengung said the Army called off the discussion of MuniRem’s proposed work and safety plans and sent notice that it was dropping the work.

On May 14, the Army told MuniRem it would not exercise the treatment portion of its contract. The next day, the contracting officer called detonation the safest method and cited an “abundance of caution.”

“Based on my experience and knowledge, I believe that chemical neutralization remains a viable option for safely opening the drums,” Nzengung told IPR.

He said he discussed combining robotic and manual work with the March panel before its vote. He cited a project in Minden, Louisiana, where MuniRem helped Army personnel gain access to storage bunkers using robots.

Court filings dispute the urgency and public notice

The EPA issued its emergency treatment permit Nov. 13 and published notice Nov. 16. The permit authorized the Army to detonate the waste in the bunkers, an area outside the plant’s existing hazardous waste permit. It required sampling and monitoring before, during and after the blasts, as well as public notice, cleanup and reporting.

The Army expects the blasts to release dust containing lead. It said a planned detonation lets it choose favorable weather, limit the spread of dust and monitor where it goes. The government said an accidental explosion could occur without warning or those protections.

Nzengung questioned the urgency, saying the earth-covered bunkers were designed to buffer temperature swings. The government said the bunkers are more exposed to temperature swings because blast doors removed in preparation for the operation cannot be put back.

In sworn statements filed Sunday in support of keeping the permit on hold, retired EPA emergency responder Mark J. Thomas questioned whether the forecast justified acting before the court could review the case. He said the earth-covered bunkers would slow temperature changes and that the area had already experienced similar lows that month. Mechanical engineer Ranajit Sahu questioned whether the public analysis accounted for toxic byproducts beyond lead and called for an independent review of chemical treatment.

The Iowa Environmental Council, Sierra Club and Earthjustice say the emergency grew out of the Army’s own storage and inspection practices. They say the Army has yet to explain publicly why it did not dispose of the material before it became so dangerous. Michael Schmidt, general counsel for the Iowa Environmental Council, said detonation may now be the only feasible option because the problem was allowed to persist.

“The public deserves to know immediately which communities will be impacted and how residents can most effectively protect themselves and mitigate impacts on their health and homes,” Schmidt said.

Iowa lawmakers call for answers

Iowa’s incoming U.S. senator and governor joined Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson in calling for answers about why the lead azide was allowed to deteriorate and why the Army abandoned chemical treatment months before the planned blasts.

Democratic U.S. Sen.-elect Josh Turek, who defeated Hinson on Nov. 3, said Sunday night he was concerned about the potential health risks and the Army’s handling of public notice.

Turek called for a full investigation into why the decades-old stockpile was allowed to degrade, why the Army did not pursue other disposal methods and what other potentially dangerous materials are stored at the plant and in what condition. He also called for a review of why the Army’s communications with the public and Iowa officials were delayed.

Hinson said in a Monday social media post that federal officials had told her a controlled detonation was the last option to prevent colder temperatures from triggering a more dangerous, uncontrolled explosion.

“This is a total failure and Iowans deserve better,” Hinson wrote.

She called for an investigation into why the Army dropped the MuniRem treatment work and who was responsible for the communication breakdown. She said federal officials should use every available resource to protect nearby communities, families and farmers from immediate and longer-term effects.

Democratic Gov.-elect Rob Sand also questioned why the Army dropped the chemical treatment work it contracted for in the spring and why the operation had become urgent in late November.

“Because of the decisions that have already been made over the course of months, if not years, no good options exist and the situation is more dangerous and unpredictable than it ever should have been,” Sand wrote on social media.

He called on federal, state and local officials to focus on protecting people who could be affected and to explain how the situation reached this point.

Democratic U.S. Rep.-elect Christina Bohannan called the situation “the result of gross mismanagement and miscommunication.” She said she would press the Army to explain why it did not remove or neutralize the lead azide sooner and why it failed to communicate effectively with the public and state and local officials.

Bohannan said she would seek to introduce legislation to improve how similar hazards are handled and communicated nationwide.

Middletown Mayor Rodney Johnson backed the Army’s plan, saying the controlled detonation should go ahead to protect residents and workers at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

“It doesn't matter who dropped the ball on the removal of these expired munitions, the ball is now in November 2026 Court,” Johnson wrote. “The buzzer is ticking and if we don't take this opportunity to Safely dispose of the problem, then actual lives may be at stake !!!"