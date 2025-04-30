University of Iowa to join 'shared values' statement with other Big Ten schools

The University of Iowa Faculty Senate voted to sign a statement on “shared values of higher education” with other Big Ten universities. It’s one way that universities are holding the line against the Trump administration’s blitzkrieg on higher education institutions across the country.

The administration has threatened to pull federal funding from schools it believes did not do enough to protect Jewish students on campus during demonstrations protesting the war in Gaza.

“We support the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right of people to peaceably assemble,” the statement reads. “All community members who engage in peaceful assembly, regardless of viewpoint or citizenship status, should have the opportunity to do so without retaliation.”

While the University of Iowa was not targeted in letters from the U.S. Department of Education over student demonstrations, three co-signatories of the statement were. Those are Ohio State University, Northwestern University and the University of Michigan.

“U.S. higher education’s global excellence and public impact require working and learning environments that ensure opportunities for all,” it states. “Initiatives that reduce discrimination are part of that imperative."

“Academic scholarship and research, through peer review and professional accreditation, lead to evidence-based expertise, not partisan viewpoints." Shared Values of Higher Education statement

This comes after the University of Iowa removed many of its websites related to diversity, equity and inclusion and dissolved offices and programs aimed at supporting minority students and other underrepresented populations.

The agreement includes a numbered list of statements affirming the university’s commitments to higher education and protecting researchers and faculty.

“Academic scholarship and research, through peer review and professional accreditation, lead to evidence-based expertise, not partisan viewpoints,” it says.

The Trump administration has made clear it believes conservative views are discouraged on many college campuses.

Other statements include commitments to academic freedom and free speech for both citizens and noncitizens, and opposition to targeted efforts against professors based on their area of study.

“Cuts to research funding in higher education will undermine scientific innovation, health, societal progress, and the U.S.’ leadership position, with long-lasting detrimental impacts,” the agreement says.

The University of Iowa joins Ohio State University, the University of Nebraska, the University of Oregon, Northwestern University, Michigan State University, the University of Michigan and Purdue University as co-signatories.

UI did not sign onto the 'mutual defense compact'

However, an item to join a “mutual defense compact” with other Big Ten schools was not on the UI Faculty Senate’s agenda. The separate agreement involves pooling financial and legal resources to be used by any member institution as a safeguard against attacks from the Trump administration.

“This fund shall be used to provide immediate and strategic support to any member institution under direct political or legal infringement,” the compact states.

Drafted by Rutgers University, the compact has attracted the signatures of at least 10 other Big Ten faculty councils — that’s more than half of the conference.

“The preservation of one institution’s integrity is the concern of all, and an infringement against one member university of the Big Ten shall be considered an infringement against all,” the agreement states.

The next date for a UI Faculty Senate meeting has not yet been scheduled.